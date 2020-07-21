JSO: Man shot, killed on Acme Street in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Monday night from gunshot wounds on Acme Street in the Woodland Acres area of Arlington, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police and firefighters were called to the area after reports of a shooting.

They found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds, and paramedics attempted to save him, but he died at the scene, police said.

JSO is investigating the homicide and said no witnesses have come forward. No suspect description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.