Police: 3 people shot at Kernan Oaks Apartments

Erik Avanier, Reporter

Tags: News, Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after three people were shot Tuesday afternoon at the Kernan Oaks Apartments on the Southside.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, all three of the victims were men, and they were shot in a residential unit. Police were called to the apartment complex, which is on Kernan Boulevard at about 2:20 p.m.

Police said one man was in critical condition. The other two men were said to have injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The men who were shot were not identified by police.

