Charges dropped for almost all protestors arrested during downtown Jacksonville demonstration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More protestors from the first night of demonstrations in downtown Jacksonville have had their charges dropped.

State prosecutors have now dismissed charges for almost all of the demonstrators arrested over the first two days of protests in Jacksonville.

Protests erupted after the death of George Floyd but continued on for several weeks with thousands demanding police reform in Northeast Florida.

The State Attorney has now dropped charges against more than 60 demonstrators arrested during the first two days of protest against police brutality in Jacksonville.

Court records show the state dropped charges for 15 protestors on Saturday. The office announced earlier this month they’d dismissed charges against 48 people arrested on Sunday afternoon by the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office.

Devyn Heinssen, 21, found out Tuesday his charge of unlawful assembly was dropped.

“I know there has been a couple of videos. I’m standing in front of that wall with my skateboard and everything. I just have one cop drag me forward,” Heinssen said. “I remember being told before going to court by most of the police officers that we were probably going to get out today, that we weren’t going to get any days added and that we already had a bond set, and then getting in court and hearing we were getting five days with time served and our bond was being doubled. It was very, I would say, defeating and frustrating for me.”

The charge from Saturday’s protest is the only mark on his record in Jacksonville, records show.

Heinssen’s police report from that day is identical to most of the others arrested. It has a generic narrative stating “announcements were made for all individuals to disperse the area […] and the suspect failed to disperse from the area as ordered.”

That night his bond was set at $753. The next day, he was offered bail at double the amount or five days in jail.

Nearly two months later, Heinssen is one of 63 demonstrators whose charges have been dismissed.

The State Attorney’s Office said “based upon the law, the facts and the circumstances involved, there is not a probability of conviction or the above-listed defendants.”

JSO said video of a protestor being punched while being arrested for unlawful assembly is also under administrative review. JSO did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Not everyone arrested on Saturday and Sunday are having their cases dropped.

Ivan Zecher, who was arrested during Sunday’s protest, is facing federal charges for allegedly bringing a Molotov cocktail to a protest in front of the courthouse. Another man, Martin Silvera-Albor, is facing aggravated battery charges after allegedly attacking an officer during Saturday’s protest.

Heinssen who already spent two days in jail on unlawful assembly charges said he’s relieved he won’t have to go back to jail or court.

“I went through almost losing my house due to being in jail. Could have lost my dog as well,” he said.