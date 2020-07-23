Man shot during large crowd dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a man who arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday died, police are investigating a murder they believe is connected to a large gathering in Northwest Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s’ Office said a citizen reported gunfire on Avenue B near Brooklyn Road, north of West 45th Street. Arriving officers said they found a crowd of hundreds of people, which quickly dispersed.

After the 24-year-old victim died on Wednesday, police classified his death as a murder and homicide detectives are trying to find anyone who was part of the gathering or witnessed the shooting.

Police urged anyone with information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or, to remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.