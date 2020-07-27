Florida child hospitalizations jump 23% as schools prepare to reopen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of new COVID-19 cases in children, along with hospitalizations, has increased over the last week across the state.

On July 16, the state had a total of 23,170 children ages 17 and under who had tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Florida Department of Health. By July 24, that number jumped to 31,150. That’s a 34% increase in new cases among children in eight days, CNN reported.

And more children in Florida are requiring hospitalization. As of July 16, 246 children had been hospitalized with coronavirus. By July 24, that number had jumped to 303. That’s a 23% increase in child Covid-19 hospitalizations in eight days.

During that same time period, the death toll among children in Florida went from 4 to 5 after the death of Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum, a Putnam County girl who died from complications due to COVID-19 and had no pre-existing health conditions, according to family. Lynum was the youngest person in the state whose death has been connected to COVID-19.

The increase in hospitalizations and cases comes as Jacksonville-area schools roll out school reopening plans — plans that have been met with protests from parents and teachers.

Cases in Duval County children 17-years-old and younger increased by about 21% over the last week.

The new cases directly contradict US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ claims that children are “stoppers of the disease” who “don’t get it and transmit it themselves.”

Meanwhile, researchers in South Korea found that young people between ages 10 and 19 transmit the virus just as easily as adults.

The number of deaths are attributed to COVID-19 in Florida surpassed 6,000 on Monday, with more than a third of those happening during a spike that began about a month ago. While the deaths keep mounting, the daily increase in cases was the lowest in weeks.

The state health department reported another 76 deaths Monday, bringing the number of people in Florida who have died of coronavirus since the beginning of March to 6,048. About 2,400 of those have died since the beginning of July.

Four of the deaths reported in the last 24 hours were in Duval County -- ages 74 to 91 -- bringing the total to 143. There were two additional deaths in St. Johns County -- ages 64 and 79 -- for a total of 21.

CNN contributed to this report.