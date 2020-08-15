Family hopeful boy shot while playing video games will walk again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The aunt of 12-year-old who was paralyzed after he was struck by a bullet while playing video games told News4Jax on Friday that the boy is on a long road to recovery.

According to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired at the home on College Circle South, and the boy was struck Aug. 1 while lying in bed.

Briana Davis, the 12-year-old’s aunt, identified the boy as Darrielle Rucker, and she told News4Jax he should be preparing for the seventh grade. As of Friday, he was still recovering in the hospital. She said the bullet struck the Darrielle in the shoulder.

“My nephew did not deserve this at all,” Davis said. “It probably by far was the worst day of my life. I was out of town celebrating for my birthday, and I got that call and it was something that I can’t even explain how I felt.”

As of Friday, no arrests had been announced by the Sheriff’s Office. Davis said she has no idea who could’ve done this and that her family hopes someone will be held accountable.

“It’s scary. It’s very terrifying because we don’t know if it’s a case where they may try to come back or if it was just accidental. It’s just terrifying,” Davis said.

Davis said the family is hopeful that the 12-year-old will walk again, but she’s hoping whoever hurt him will be caught.

“He’s very strong,” she said. “With the family and support behind him, he’s holding in there.”

Davis said Darrielle is seeing progress, but it’s unclear when he might leave the hospital. A fundraising account has been set up to raise money.

The family has asked for prayers and for anyone with information to contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.