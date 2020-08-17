College students head back to class at three Jacksonville campuses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On campus classes are starting again at University of North Florida, Jacksonville University, and Edward Waters College this morning. All three schools have COVID-19 plans in place.

UNF is requiring masks at all times for students, including outdoors. University officials are also requiring students use a daily self-screening tool.

At Jacksonville University, students and staff are sticking to three commonly cited guidelines to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus.

Keep 6 feet of physical distance between yourself and others

Wear face coverings

Wash your hands frequently

Ed Waters College established protocols for students living on campus who test positive for the virus. A coronavirus-positive student will be moved to an isolated housing unit and will be helped with contact tracing efforts to notify others who had been in contact with the person.