College students head back to class at three Jacksonville campuses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On campus classes are starting again at University of North Florida, Jacksonville University, and Edward Waters College this morning. All three schools have COVID-19 plans in place.
UNF is requiring masks at all times for students, including outdoors. University officials are also requiring students use a daily self-screening tool.
RELATED: Pandemic protocols: College students under new process for move-in day
At Jacksonville University, students and staff are sticking to three commonly cited guidelines to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus.
- Keep 6 feet of physical distance between yourself and others
- Wear face coverings
- Wash your hands frequently
Ed Waters College established protocols for students living on campus who test positive for the virus. A coronavirus-positive student will be moved to an isolated housing unit and will be helped with contact tracing efforts to notify others who had been in contact with the person.