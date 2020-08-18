Lake City nurse dies at 27 after battle with COVID-19

LAKE CITY, Fla. – James “Jimmy” White, a 27-year-old nurse working in Lake City, died Sunday after contracting COVID-19, his family confirmed to News4Jax.

According to his sister Allison Williams, White spent his last days working as a registered nurse at Lake City VA Medical Center in Columbia County “treating patients and putting his life on the line.”

It’s there where his family believes White contracted the virus.

“Yesterday, we lost a hero,” Williams wrote in a Monday post on Facebook along with a video montage of her brother. “Ultimately, Jimmy did not win the earthly battle against COVID, but I know he is rejoicing in heaven right now because the ultimate victory is won.”

His family said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 several weeks ago and had begun quarantining at home. When his oxygen levels dropped to 62% he was transferred to West Marion Hospital in Ocala where White’s father said things got worse.

“We stayed in contact with him all week and it was harder and harder to get responses out of him,” father David White told News4Jax. “Next thing we know we got a call Sunday that he coded and had a heart attack and for 20 minutes they were trying to get him back. We waited for better news. But every phone call was sadder and sadder news. Jimmy just continued to have heart attacks. They tried to bring him back and then finally they couldn’t.”

One thing abundantly clear to this family, the emotional and physical toll COVID-19 is having on healthcare workers just like White.

“They really care. And that’s what my brother chose to do with his life, was to care for others,” Williams said. “That takes a very special human being to do that. I just want to say thank you.”

According to his obituary, White was born in Chicago and had lived in Lake City since 1996. He graduated from Columbia High School in 2011.

As of Tuesday, there were 26 deaths connected to COVID-19 reported in Columbia County, not including White.

After his death this week, three people under 32 years old have died in the county after contracting COVID-19, according to data from the state health department.

Mike Leedom, a 31-year-old Lake City man and father of two, and a 30-year-old woman also died in recent months.

A celebration of White’s life will be held Aug. 22. His funeral will be streamed live on the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home Facebook page.

