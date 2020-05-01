Lake City father, 31, is youngest reported COVID-19 death in Northeast Florida

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A husband and father of two girls in Lake City has died after contracting the novel coronavirus at age 31.

Mike Leedom died from the virus on Saturday. Records as of Thursday from the Florida Department of Health show he’s the youngest person to die in Northeast Florida after contracting the virus.

The sounds of sirens from nearly 100 first responders filled Lake City during a procession.

“He deserved it," said Jordan Little, a family member. “Everybody he met, period. Loved him.”

According to a GoFundMe page that’s raising funds for the family, Leedom was battling lupus and psoriatic arthritis.

Jordan and Megan Little said the virus took over quickly.

“He was sick for about a week but he passed within just a few days of the diagnosis,” Megan Little said.

Leedom’s wife posted on Facebook: “Mike Leedom, you were my world. You were my best friend. As long as I had you, I didn’t need anything else.”

According to Jordan Little, Leedom loved to fish, hunt and he loved music.

“But he didn’t love anything more than his babies -- his wife and his two little girls,” Jordan Little said. "Pray for his family because now his two little girls have to grow up without having their daddy there.”

Leedom was a tow truck driver, and his fellow tow truckers made a final call over a CB radio.

The 31-year-old’s family members are hoping his death will remind people to take the virus seriously and to continue taking precautions.