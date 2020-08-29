Brother of slain Putnam County boys: ’I have 2 more guardian angels’

Investigators with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office say 12-year-old Robert Baker and his 14-year-old brother Tayten were murdered in their Melrose home.

Their older brothers, Kolby 18, and Kolton, 20, have started a GoFundMe account to raise money to make sure their siblings are properly laid to rest. Both heartbroken, they spoke with News4Jax on Friday, saying their younger brothers were thick as thieves and always had each others backs.

It’s a brotherhood that could never be broken.

“They had the closest brother bond I have ever seen,” Kolby Baker said.

One of the older Bakers had just moved out of the house a little over a week ago, and he said his younger brothers were excited to start school. Tayten was looking forward to playing football and Robert was ready to start baseball.

On Wednesday, the brothers learned of the tragedy inside their Melrose home. Investigators said on Friday that Mark Wilson Jr., identified as their aunt’s boyfriend, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Sheriff Gator DeLoach said a hammer and knife were used in the killings. A younger sibling was not harmed, authorities said.

“It was the first time I’ve heard my dad cry in all my life,” Kolton Baker said after talking with his father.

Kolton and Kolby Baker live in Mississippi, but the four brothers remained close. Each had their own unique personalty.

Family photo

“Robert, he was extremely smart. He had scholarships to go to private schools, and he turned them all down because he wanted to stay with his brother,” Kolby Baker said.

“Tayten was Robert’s big teddy bear,” Kolton Baker said. “He cared for all the animals. He cared for all of his family. He was planning on going to play football for high school and college.”

The family says there is some sense of relief knowing an arrest has been made.

“I think one way or another, justice will be served,” said Kim Rigney, mother of the older brothers. “How it is served, only time and God will tell.”

Kolton and Kolby Baker say no matter what, they will stay strong for their little brothers.

“I hope the boys are looking down from above. They’re watching over me,” Kolby Baker said. “I have two more guardian angels.”

Wilson Jr. is expected to appear in court Saturday morning.