Body cam: Knife-wielding woman killed after stabbing Jacksonville officer

Due to the graphic and violent nature of the video, News4Jax is only showing an edited excerpt of the footage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Body camera footage released Tuesday shows the sequence of events leading up to what the State Attorney’s Office ruled a justifiable police shooting.

Leah Baker, 29, was shot and killed by police after attacking an officer who was answering an April 11 call about a dispute at a home in Northwest Jacksonville.

The newly obtained video shows how quickly the encounter escalated.

Officer E. Mechling knocks on the door of the home on Golfair Boulevard. Armed with a kitchen knife, Baker answers the door, immediately stabbing Mechling in the arm.

“I’ve just been f****** stabbed!” Mechling is heard yelling on her radio as she backtracks off the front porch of the home.

Mechling then aims her firearm with both hands at Baker, demanding she drop the weapon. The knife falls to the ground in between Baker and Mechling.

(Video below from Officer Mechling’s body camera. Shows events leading to shooting. Viewer discretion advised.)

While Mechling demands the woman get on the ground, Baker is seen reaching down to pick up the knife. When Baker retrieves the knife, Mechling is seen stepping backward and firing two shots toward Baker, which investigators say missed. Baker drops the knife a second time.

“Shots fired!” Mechling yells into her radio.

At this point, Lt. J.C. Nobles arrives on scene. He yells for Baker to put the knife down. Mechling begins walking closer to Baker, telling her again to get on the ground.

Baker then reaches down to grab the knife and lunges toward Nobles, who fires four shots. Baker is hit and falls to the ground, but does not let go of the knife. While holding the knife, a third officer approaches Baker, telling her repeatedly to stay down.

Additional officers arrive at the scene, one of whom treats Mechling’s wound.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry, I’m shaking,” Mechling tells the officer.

While Baker is still on the ground, a police K-9 grabs hold of her leg and she begins punching the dog. An officer can be heard yelling “stop hitting my dog,” and then another officer rushes in and gets the knife away from Baker.

The K-9 drags Baker a short distance into the street, officers handcuff her and paramedics arrive to treat her. She died at the hospital.

The State Attorney’s Office ruled the actions of both Mechling and Nobles as justified. It was one of 14 shootings involving the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office that were recently cleared by the SAO.

The shooting is the first for Mechling in the line of duty. It’s the sixth recorded shooting in the line of duty for Nobles.