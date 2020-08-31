Actions of 14 Jacksonville officers ruled justified in 9 shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office has ruled that the actions of 14 Jacksonville police officers were justified in nine shootings, some of which occurred just a few months ago.

The SAO had been meeting for months to consider the circumstances of the shootings. It sent out letters to the 14 officers dated Aug. 20.

Here is a list of the nine different shootings:

Nov. 13, 2019: Christopher Ervie was fatally shot at his home on Chesapeake Lane. Officers went there on a call of a suicide attempt by an armed man. Police said Ervie was inside the doorway with a knife and refused to drop it. Officers used a stun gun, which investigators said had no effect. When Ervie raised the knife, investigators said, Officer B.L. Kelly fired one shot.

Investigators said Ervie died at the hospital. JSO had been to the house Sept. 2, and Ervie came out as SWAT was assembling. His sister said he’d been dealing with depression.

Nov. 20, 2019: Timothy Lagonia, 35, was shot and critically wounded by Officer R.A. Lind on Hawthorne Street. Police were called to the home to check on a suspicious person and found Lagonia, who was wanted in a recent burglary.

Investigators said Lagonia ran, was tasered and fell down, but was not subdued. According to police, another officer approaching him also fell down, and when Lagonia pulled a knife, Lind fired three shots. Lagonia was hospitalized in critical condition.

Dec. 19, 2019: Police said Leroy Edwards, 58, who had just shot two men, killing one at a Baldwin truck stop, was shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire with JSO. Investigators said the trucker was in his semi on I-10 when he fired at Officers S. Hackney, R. Winfree and J. Dowling, hitting their cruisers.

Jan. 5, 2020: Kwame Jones, 17, was killed, and Joseph Carter, 18, was wounded by JSO Officer N.E. Lawson, after a traffic crash at West 45th Street and Moncrief Road.

JSO was chasing the car, investigators said, after it was seeing going up Moncrief in the wrong direction, driven by Bobby Whitty, 17. Police said there was a verbal exchange, and Lawson fired. According to investigators, a rifle was found in the car.

Jan. 21, 2020: Reginald Boston Jr., 20, was killed and a second man was wounded in a shooting that grew out of an undercover operation on Harts Road. Police said the suspects had robbed someone at a meeting that was arranged to sell a cellphone.

According to investigators, officers called that number to set up another meet, and one of the suspects pulled a gun. Officers Robert Crotty, Alex Hinton and Cary Cowan each fired shots.

Feb. 22, 2020: John Robert Ritter, 39, was shot after police said he tried to rob a store with a butcher knife. Investigators said there was a foot chase with police and that a stun gun was deployed but was not successful. Investigators said Officer T. Davis fired one shot. Ritter was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

April 11, 2020: Kyon Wilkes, 24, was shot and wounded on Playa Way. It happened, investigators said, after a police pursuit that started when Wilkes was spotted driving the wrong way on Arlington Expressway. According to police, when he got out of the car, he had a gun in hand, and Officer J.R. Matthews fired.

April 11, 2020: Leah Baker, 29, was shot to death on Golfair Boulevard by JSO Officer Meckling and Lt. J.C. Nobles. Police had gone to the house on a domestic call. Investigators said Baker stabbed Meckling in the arm with a butcher knife before the officers shot her.

May 26, 2020: John Dunaway, 61, of Ponte Vedra, got into a single-car crash on J. Turner Butler Boulevard near Hodges Boulevard. Investigators said Officer B. Ondriezek was checking on Dunaway, who became agitated and attacked the officer.

According to police, Ondriezek tasered Dunaway twice to no effect. Investigators said as Dunaway was running back to his car yelling that he has a gun, the officer fired twice, killing him. There was no gun found in the car. There was body camera video of the incident.

Now that the officers have been cleared, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Response to Resistance Board will determine if the shootings were within departmental guidelines for the use of deadly force.