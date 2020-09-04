Baker County Wildcats taking on longtime rival in first game of the season

BAKER, Fla. – COVID-19 may have brought a lot of uncertainty, but what’s never been in question is the rivalry between Baker County and Bradford High Schools. What better way to kick off this new season?

“Being able to play the first game of the year with that, it almost gives us kind of a play-off type atmosphere right from the get-go,” Mays said.

Kevin Mays is Baker County High School’s head football coach. Mays says he’ll never forget the first practice in June. Especially at a time when there were still so many questions.

“I think even the kids in the back of their mind were like, ‘is this going to happen?’,” Mays said. “When we finally got the answer, they were thrilled. They were ready to hit the field going.”

With kickoff happening at Baker County Memorial Stadium, the schools district says public health is its priority. The district told News4Jax it’s been giving updates about safety procedures for quite a while. A spokesperson said signs will be posted telling spectators masks are recommended, and they should social distance when possible. People experiencing symptoms including fever, coughing, sneezing, nausea, body aches, shortness of breath, fatigue, loss of taste, etc., will be asked to stay home.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep everybody safe,” Mays said.

Overall, Mays says the resounding message from the community is one of support, and pure joy.

“What we’ve heard from the community is everyone’s excited that it’s back and to get something normal back in the community and to get out and have the opportunity to watch the kids play.”

A time to get back in the game, and make new memories as a community. This year, the district is also live streaming the games for families who are unable to attend in person. To view the live stream, click here:

