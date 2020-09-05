Holiday weekend is not time to relax COVID-19 precautions, doctor says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Whether you are traveling or staying close to home this holiday weekend, doctors are asking everyone to stay safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Dr. Fred Jenkins, ER Medical Director at Memorial Hospital, shared some do’s and don’ts for a safe holiday weekend.

“A rule of thumb is you want to resist going into large crowds or enclosed public spaces,” Jenkins said, adding that outdoors is the safest option. “It’s easier to socially distance and you don’t have the issue of recirculating air, but you have to social distance, and if you’re going to be in a crowded area, it’s a good idea to wear a mask.”

For those traveling this weekend, Jenkins said you should research the COVID-19 safety practices where you are staying and in other public places like restaurants:

Wash your hands frequently

Avoid touching your face

Stay home if you aren’t feeling well

Practice social distancing

Wear a mask

Jenkins said it’s a good idea to bring several extra masks on your trip, along with sanitary wipes and hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol.

If you or someone in your family starts to feel sick over the holiday weekend, Jenkins said it’s important to isolate or visit the emergency room if symptoms are severe.

