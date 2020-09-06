Police: Girl shot, killed in Jacksonville Heights was 14 years old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A girl who was killed in a double shooting early Saturday morning in the Jacksonville Heights area was 14 years old, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 1:10 a.m. on Renault Drive near Hillman Drive, off 103rd Street, directly across from Jacksonville Heights Elementary.

Officers said that when they arrived, they found two victims — the teenage girl and a man — with gunshot wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the girl died at the scene, despite attempts to save her life. Police said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe two groups of people were outside a house when an argument broke out and several people pulled out weapons and exchanged gunfire, striking the man and the girl. Police said it appeared to be an isolated incident between parties who know each other.

Officers were also called to investigate the death of a man and a shooting over the weekend.

On Friday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office, there was an altercation between a man and the driver of a vehicle at the intersection of McDuff Avenue and McQuade Street. Investigators said one of the individuals involved fired a shot from a weapon, and the driver of the vehicle fatally struck the man in the roadway.

On Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said, police found a man, who had been shot, standing in the middle of Morgan Street in the New Town neighborhood. Police said the man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to News4Jax records, 383 people have been shot so far this year in Jacksonville — nearing the 389 people shot in all of 2019. There have been 126 homicides in Jacksonville already in 2020 compared to 110 at this point last year, which had the highest number of homicides in the 15 years that News4Jax has kept its own records on violent crime in the city.