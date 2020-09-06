Man found shot in New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found a man shot in the New Town neighborhood, early Sunday morning.

Police say they found that man standing in the middle of Morgan Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. He told police he had been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to JSO.

Officers secured the scene on Morgan Street. JSO Violent Crimes Detectives are leading an investigation into this incident, including searching for and interviewing witnesses.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there is no suspect information yet.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help investigators to contact JSO either by phone at (904) 630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who would prefer to remain anonymous can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).