Be afraid but don’t worry: 13th Floor opens Friday with new health safety measures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s that time again: Spooky Season!

If 2020 hasn’t scared you enough, one of the scariest attractions in Jacksonville is prepping for opening night. Jacksonville’s largest and most horrifying haunted experience, 13th Floor, returns this Halloween season on Friday, September 11.

This year’s haunted houses may look a little different because of the pandemic, but 13th Floor said safety is the team’s top priority.

“This year, we’re going above and beyond our normally safe and distanced methods of operation, and taking it to the next level," the website said.

Safety measures and procedures that have been added this year include face coverings, temperature screenings, social distancing, regular sanitation, hand sanitizer stations, and many more.

Shows will begin on Friday, Sept. 11 and go until Saturday, Nov. 7.

General admission tickets vary in price starting at $20 for opening night. Fast Pass and Skip the Line tickets are also available for purchase online.

As a testimony to its scariness, you’ll notice a disclaimer on 13th Floor’s website warning that the event may be too intense for children age 12 and younger.

There’s no doubt this is the place to head for a scare this Halloween! Head to the website to get some tickets.

Below is a video of significant steps needed to keep both the guests and staff safe this haunt season.

Location: 9230 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, FL 82225