What to know as DCPS begins to phase-out hybrid learning model

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Plans changed this week for most middle and high school students in Duval County who chose to attend school in-person.

when the district announced an updated schedule for how the hybrid learning model will end for secondary students.

The original plan saw all middle- and high-schoolers finish off the split attendance schedule Monday. While sixth-graders are still set to do that, the older students have a bit longer to wait.

All brick-and-mortar students in sixth through 12th grades were set to abandon distance learning Monday.

But under the new plan, only sixth-graders will return to buildings full-time as planned.

Seventh- and eighth-graders will be on their hybrid schedules one more week and return full-time on Sept. 21, and high schoolers one week after that on Sept. 28.

It’s because Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene asked the state education department to extend her district’s waiver of that emergency order that mandated all schools offer a brick-and-mortar option five days a week.

Over the next two weeks, as those school buildings pack more and more students in, medical experts what those students need to keep in mind.

“When everybody starts coming back together, I think that’s when we need to go back to remembering that, hey, you know, social distancing is important. When there’s this many people in the hallway, we really need to be focused on social distancing, keeping those masks on, washing your hands every hour and cleaning your desk areas, no doubt about it,” allergist and immunologist Dr. Sunil Joshi said.

“It’s so important, as much as possible, for parents to be involved in these things, in preparing to be involved in these conversations, because it’s very, very tough,” epidemiologist Dr. Jonathan Kantor said.

Duval County Public Schools is one of the districts that is providing a school-by-school breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the district. It updates this information daily. In Saturday’s update, one new student tested positive, according to this dashboard.

