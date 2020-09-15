Witness: Suspect confesses plot to kill slain Putnam County boys' family

MELROSE, Fla. – The man accused of killing two young boys in Putnam County said he and the boys’ aunt had plotted to kill the entire family, according to a warrant from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Wilson Jr. was arrested last month on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 12-year-old Robert Baker and 14-year-old Tayten Baker.

A day after the bodies of the boys were found surrounded by blood, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office set up a controlled meeting with Wilson and a witness.

During recorded conversations with the unnamed witness, Wilson allegedly admitted to killing the boys because he felt the boys' family was trying to put stress on his family by reporting them to the Florida Department of Children and Families, the report states.

It was not immediately clear why he or his family would be reported to DCF.

Wilson went on to say that he and his girlfriend, the boys' aunt, had planned to kill the entire family including the mother and a 4-year-old boy, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The plan, Wilson told the witness, was for the aunt to kill the mother and the 4-year-old and Wilson would kill the boys. Mark told the witness he was mad because his girlfriend didn’t follow through after he killed the boys, the warrant states.

The boys’ aunt has not been charged in the case.

The Sheriff’s Office said Wilson is accused of using a hammer and a knife to take the brothers' lives. The boys' mother found their bodies when she woke up, the agency said.

Sheriff Gator DeLoach said the Baker family had moved from Polk County to Putnam County recently to be closer to family and allowed Wilson, the boyfriend of the boys' aunt, to live in a shed on their property.

“The Baker family did a lot to help these two individuals and, unfortunately, it ended in the brutal death of Robert and Tayten,” DeLoach said. “We’re grieving, along with the family.”

State Attorney RJ Larizza said the case worthy of consideration of the death penalty but prosecutors need to talk to the family and review the evidence before making any official decisions about whether they will pursue the death penalty against Wilson.

Wilson is being held on no bond.

No future court dates were scheduled as of Tuesday morning.