Meet the 6 semi-finalists vying to become JEA’s next CEO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The firm leading the search for JEA’s next chief executive officer has narrowed the list of candidates down to six semi-finalists.

Mycoff Fry Partners provided its short list to JEA’s interim CEO Paul McElroy in a Monday memo, saying the firm is “prepared to move forward with the next phase” of the executive search.

The semi-finalists include:

Elaina Ball , the interim chief operating officer for El Paso Electric in El Paso, Texas, who previously served as chief operating officer for Austin Energy in Austin, Texas.

John Hairston , the chief operating officer for Bonneville Power Administration in Portland, Oregon, whose previous role was the utility’s chief administrative officer.

William Herdegen , the vice president of operations for Henkels & McCoy, Inc., a privately held utility construction and engineering firm headquartered in Pennsylvania.

Cheryl Mele , an independent consultant who has previous experience working as interim vice president of regulatory affairs for Austin Energy in Austin, Texas.

Morgan O’Brien , an industry veteran who previously worked as chief executive officer of Peoples Gas, a natural gas provider in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Jay Stowe, the founder and CEO of Stowe Utility Group, who previously held senior management roles for the Tennessee Valley Authority in Tennessee.

Up next in the search is a round of final interviews scheduled for Oct. 12-16, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

These semi-finalists are vying to replace McElroy, the interim chief executive officer who took over after the ouster of former CEO Aaron Zahn.

Zahn was fired over allegations related to a shelved plan to put the city utility up for sale and a controversial bonus scheme that could have enriched executives in the event of a sale.