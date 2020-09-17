National Cheeseburger Day: Here are local deals, freebies on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s National Cheeseburger Day on Friday. To celebrate, restaurants are offering some savory deals.

Here are local eateries where you can fill your stomach on a budget.

BurgerFi

To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, BurgerFi is offering a special deal for app users.

On September 18, customers making a $10 minimum purchase of a burger and fries will receive a $10 reward back on the BurgerFi app.

Customers will be able to redeem that deal from Sept 19-Oct 11.

*Note: The offer on 9/18 will be valid in-store and through the BurgerFi App.*

BurgerFi is recognized for its 100% Antibiotic and Hormone Free Angus beef burgers.

Applebee’s

Customers can get any handcrafted burger with fries and a drink for just $8.99 on September 18. All you have to do is select the “Burger Bundle” option from the menu to order for dine-in, To Go or delivery.

Burger King

Burger King has multiple cheeseburger deals through their app. Some of them include:

$3 Snack Box: 1 Cheeseburger, 10 piece Nuggets, 1 Med. Fries and 1 Small Soft Drink

$5 Whopper Meal: 1 Whopper Sandwich, 1 Small French Fries, 1 Small Soft Drink

$3 for 1 Double Cheeseburger, 1 Small French Fries and 1 Small Soft Drink

$4 for 2 Bacon Cheeseburgers, 1 Small Fries and 1 Small Soft Drink

McDonald’s

McDonald’s also has a couple of noteworthy deals:

Free Sandwich with App Download: Download and register the McDonald’s app and get your choice of a Sausage McMuffin® with Egg, a McChicken® or a Cheeseburger free!

Only $6: The Travis Scott Meal: McDonald’s is offering The Travis Scott Meal for $6 which includes a Sprite, Medium Fries with BBQ Sauce and a Quarter Pounder® with Cheese plus shredded lettuce and bacon.

Red Robin

Red Robin is offering a BOGO deal during its “week-long cheeseburger bash.”

“Join us for Buy One Get One 50% Off all Gourmet and Finest burgers ALL WEEK LONG. So come celebrate this deal at our place or get get it To-Go. Use Promo Code: BOGO”

Steak 'n Shake

Steak 'n Shake is offering 50% off the Double 'n Cheese Steakburger from September 18 through September 24.

The deal is only valid on orders placed through the app.

If you’re looking for another delicious option, try eating at The Avenue Grill! This restaurant won the JaxBest choice for best local burger!

