Here are the nominees for VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 175 teachers have been nominated by their principals for the 2021 VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year award.

In an announcement Monday, the Jacksonville Public Education Fund said these nominees will be considered as semi-finalists, and later finalists, for the school district’s top teaching honor.

Nominees will also be invited to apply for JPEF’s Teacher Leadership Initiative, a professional learning community that connects teachers with best practices in equity and school quality.

The winner of the award will be announced on television Jan. 27, at the 30th annual EDDY Awards: Live from Jacksonville! The hour-long awards show will be televised live on Channel 4 and emceed by Melanie Lawson, anchor of The Morning Show.

“As our community and country are seeing, like never before, the critical role our schools and teachers play in our lives and in our economy, we are so proud to celebrate teachers this year,” JPEF President Rachael Tutwiler Fortune said. “We are also so proud to support them through a professional learning community as they take on new challenges.”

Teachers selected as their school’s Teacher of the Year qualify for the award, and the winner in Duval County will compete against their peers statewide for Florida Teacher of the Year.

Teachers accepted into the Teacher Leadership Initiative will have the opportunity to choose an area of study and learn from experts. Throughout the year, they will work on action-research projects in hopes of making a lasting impact on equity and school quality in their schools.

The JPEF, a nonprofit think tank that works to close the opportunity gap for low-income students and students of color in public schools. Its goal is to identify and then circulate best practices for equity and school quality among administrators, teachers and parents.

“Research shows teachers value professional learning with their peers that they guide themselves,” said Warren Buck, JPEF Director of Teacher Leadership and a former teacher and principal in Duval County. “Our Teacher Leadership Initiative is designed to help retain great teachers in Duval County by supporting their leadership in schools.”

Below is the list of nominees for the 2021 VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year: