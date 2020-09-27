Jacksonville art show focuses on many issues of our time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Roots Art Show was held this weekend in Riverside.

It was hosted by Women Writing for (a) Change, Jacksonville.

The show focused on issues such as social justice and the environment from the perspective of women.

“This is the opening weekend for the Roots Art Show, and this semester, we’re exploring the roots of everything — racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, xenophobia, but also community, family, origins, ancestry," said Jennifer Wolfe, executive director of Women Writing for (a) Change, Jacksonville. “At Women Writing for (a) Change, we’re all about lifting the expression of the feminine, and we know that today that this world needs women’s voices. We need the voices of civility, of relationship, of connection, of community, of beauty. Where can we find our commonality?”

One art piece on display that attracted was a painting of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the Statue of Liberty.

“America is rising up right now, but with love — with love and concern. If we can listen to the voices of the women and the voices of all the community activists that are saying, ‘How can we do better?’ And Ruth is our light and the way," Wolfe said.

“These are the stories of our generation, of our time. This is the moment in our story, in our collective story, where we have to start paying attention and start addressing the places that are broken and mend them, and I believe we can mend them through art and through words and through creating conscious communities that are connected and talking to each other."

This was a biannual fundraiser for the Women Writing for (a) Change to raise money for events like the art show and other projects that the organization works on throughout the year.