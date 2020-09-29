Georgia woman asking for 70 cards on 70th birthday

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Shirley Owens doesn’t want the typical cake and ice cream party for her birthday. The soon-to-be 70-year-old wants cards ... 70 of them!

Owen’s niece, Tae Jordan, contacted News4Jax and said she is very active in the local community and the church. She hopes by the time her birthday rolls around, on Oct. 18, that she has tons of cards to open from people in the area.

“I would love to spread the word about her birthday on the news and make her dreams come true,” Jordan said.

Owens has already lived an incredible life.

One of her highlighted memories is when she cooked for the 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, at Cabin Bluff in Camden County.

“She is a true minimalist and is not hard to please,” Jordan said. “She loves the simple things in life, and truly loves giving. She’s always looking out for other people, making sure to spend time by either cleaning, cooking hot meals, or bringing them her famous sweet potato pies.”

After she lost her baby brother back in March due to sarcoidosis, her family would love to lift Owens’ spirits and let her know that she is truly appreciated.

“She is a person that loves hard, but does not ask for much in return. So, if you find it in your heart to be a blessing to her, please know that my family and I would greatly appreciate it,” Jordan said.

Here are some of the things Owens loves: Church, CATO’S and watching News4Jax. Her family said she loves to cook and host family dinners, loves figurines of angels and fuzzy socks.

If you would like to write “Auntie Shirley” a birthday letter, you can do so at this address:

Shirley Owens - “Auntie Shirley” - P.O. Box 683 Woodbine, GA 31569

The family asks that you mail the birthday card(s) before Oct. 18th.

Happy Birthday, Shirley!