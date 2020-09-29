JSO: Unborn child dies after pregnant woman shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police who believe a pregnant woman was shot early Tuesday morning as she slept in her apartment on Kona Avenue said the woman’s unborn child has died.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesman said woman, in her late 20s, was shot once in the stomach around 1:15 a.m. Investigators believe she was targeted by the shooter.

Police said two other people sleeping inside the Oakwood Villa Apartment Complex on Kona Avenue at Acme Street, off Atlantic Boulevard, at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured.

Detectives said the gunman fled, but they have no suspect information.