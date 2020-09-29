K-9 helps with drug bust in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was wanted on charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment is now also facing drug charges, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deptuies were called to a tire shop in DeBary on Friday. There, they arrested Eric Menefee, 31, of Deltona.

A K-9 was brought in to help. Deputies say they found crack cocaine, fentanyl, two handguns and about $3,500 after searching the vehicle.

Menefee was also charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.