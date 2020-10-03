City digging in to who did doughnuts on Landing lawn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are investigating an incident in which someone vandalized the park at the site of the former Jacksonville Landing.

During the overnight hours, someone drove a vehicle onto the grass and did doughnuts on the lawn before driving off. It’s unclear exactly what time the vandalism took place.

For many, the lawn at the Landing is a nice place to visit, particularly with a good friend. Stephan Spicer and his dog live a few blocks away from the park by the river and visit about three times a day.

“It’s terrible. I saw it this morning,” Spicer said of the deep ruts left in the sod by a driver who ripped up the grass.

It appears the driver jumped a curb, entered the lawn, leaving a set of tracks, and exited the lawn just feet away. (WJXT)

“There’s not really a need for this. At this point, you have the road over here; why the grass?” Spicer said. “The dogs come here every day, people come here, people come to lie down, people come to relax, meditate, there’s just no need for this.”

Nikki Kimbleton, director of public affairs and communications for the city of Jacksonville, issued the following statement: “It’s unfortunate that anyone would deface a public space that so many people enjoy. We are extremely disappointed and take vandalism seriously. We are working with JSO to find those responsible and make sure they are held accountable.”

“I think that’s the perfect response for it because this is something we don’t need in Jacksonville at this moment,” Spicer said of the city’s statement.