UNF poll finds Joe Biden has slim lead over President Trump among likely Florida voters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new poll released by researchers at the University of North Florida found former Vice President Joe Biden is the frontrunner in the presidential race among likely Florida voters.

The poll was conducted by questioning respondents from an online sample frame from the Florida voterfile, according to UNF’s website. The poll was conducted Thursday, October 1 through Saturday, October 4, 2020. The survey was administered through email via Qualtrics, an online survey platform. The sample frame was comprised of 3,142 registered likely voters in Florida, 18 years of age or older.

The margin of sampling error for the total sample is +/-1.8 percentage points. The lab’s director, Michael Binder, noted a possible discrepancy in the results if respondents were questioned again today.

“This vast majority of responses from this survey were collected on the two days immediately following the debate and do not account for voter concerns following the President’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis,” Binder said.

PRESIDENTIAL RACE

When questioned on the presidential race, 51-percent of the voters surveyed indicated they intended to vote for Biden, versus 45-percent who stated they would vote for Trump. One percent of respondents said they would vote for someone else, while 3-percent are still unsure.

Regarding the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, respondents were asked what scenario they would like to see in the coming months. 52-percent stated they would like the candidate who wins the November election to nominate a justice after being sworn in in January, 42-percent said they would like to see the Senate confirm Barrett before the election, and 5-percent said they would prefer the President to nominate a justice after the election but before the inauguration of the president-elect.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Respondents were also asked about the coronavirus pandemic as it relates to the economy, at both the federal and state levels. Regarding the federal government’s response, 61-percent said they are not doing enough to support the economy during the pandemic, 9-percent said they are doing too much, and 29% said the federal government is doing the right amount.

The question on state government had similar responses, with 59-percent saying they are not doing enough, 6% saying too much, and 34% the right amount. When asked about the easing of social distancing restrictions, 52-percent of respondents said the state government is moving too quickly, with 16-percent saying too slowly, and 32-percent about right.

POLICE BRUTALITY AND RACIAL INEQUALITY

When respondents were asked if they believe black people and white people receive equal treatment by police, 56-percent say they strongly or somewhat disagree.

When asked the same question about police treatment of Hispanic people and white people, 53-percent disagreed.

53-percent of those surveyed believe police-involved deaths of Black people are signs of a broad problem of systemic racism, rather than isolated incidents.

To read the full results of the research findings, click here.

UNF’s findings were conducted by the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL). The lab complies in accordance with the American Association of Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) standards.