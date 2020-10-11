75ºF

JSO: Two men injured in San Marco shooting

Police closed Philips Highway at the intersection with Atlantic Blvd

Maria Hernandez, Associate producer

One man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Phillips Highway near the Southbound exit of I-95.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were taken to the hospital after being shot in the San Marco area Saturday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Phillips Highway will be shut down near the entrance and exit to I-95 while they tend to the scene.

News4Jax was at the scene, where a red vehicle could be seen in the middle of the street. JSO says one of the men injured was found inside that car.

Both men are in their early twenties and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477), to remain anonymous.

