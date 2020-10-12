Why turning off your lights at night can save a bird’s life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Did you know that leaving your outside lights on at night during the fall and spring season can impact a bird’s migration journey?

Billions of birds migrate south for the winter and north for the summer ever year, and 70-80% of those birds migrate at night. To help, the Duval Audubon society, the St. Johns County Audubon society and the Jacksonville Zoo are launching a new program called “Lights Out Northeast Florida.”

“They migrate in the dark to avoid predators and they use the light from the moon and stars to navigate," explained Carolyn Antman, with the Duval Audubon Society.

Migrating at night comes with challenge -- one of the biggest being artificial lights from cities.

“The artificial light from the big cities tends to confuse them, they have trouble navigating through the cities, they collide with buildings, they fly around in circles, they get exhausted and just drop on the ground," Antman said.

Northeast Florida is part of the Atlantic Flyway, a predetermined path that birds migrate along the East Coast.

Fall migration goes from September to November, and you can help by following these simple tips:

Turn off lights during 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Direct your lights to point downward instead of upward toward the sky

Switch flood lights to be motion activated or timed

Encourage businesses to turn off exterior lights

“In an ideal situation, people would just turn out their lights completely," said Lucas Meers, with the Jacksonville Zoo. “But we understand that there are some safety concerns with turning out your lights at night, people feel a little bit safer with lights on.”

You can help us share the message by using the hashtag #lightsoutforbirds on social media.