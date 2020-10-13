250 students, volunteers help clean up Guana Beach

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – More than 257 volunteers, mostly students, helped clean up GTMNERR (Guana) Beaches in South Ponte Vedra Beach on Sunday.

Some of the schools represented were Ponte Vedra High School, Nease High School, Greenwood High School, Landrum Middle School, Fletcher Middle School, Palm Valley Academy, Ocean Palms Elementary, as well as Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

They collected eight bags of trash, two bags of recycling and more.

If you want to get involved, sign up for event emails at www.beachesgogreen.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.