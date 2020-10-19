Castillo de San Marcos reopens to public Wednesday after 7-month closure

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – The Castillo de San Marcos, which has been closed since March 17, will re-open to visitors on Wednesday.

According to a release from the National Park Service, starting Wednesday, the Castillo will be open from 9 a-m to 5 p-m Wednesdays through Sundays.

The fort will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but the public can still access the grounds.

There will be a maximum capacity of 100 visitors in the fort at any time and no cash payments will be accepted.