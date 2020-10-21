Trust Index: Does closing a school help slow a COVID-19 outbreak?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With two Duval County high school campuses shut down because of COVID-19 outbreaks, Gov. Ron Desantis criticized the idea in a Jacksonville press conference on Tuesday.

“School closures should be off the table," DeSantis said while speaking at Jacksonville Classical Academy. "They don’t do anything to mitigate covid, but they do cause catastrophic damage to the physical, mental, and wellbeing of our youth.”

We decided to put DeSantis’s comments through the News4Jax Trust Index, starting with the statement that closures “don’t do anything to mitigate” the spread of the virus.

Gov. DeSantis has repeatedly panned the idea of closing schools as a measure to stem COVID-19 outbreaks.

“Pretty much everyone acknowledges that having schools open is the right thing to do,” he said.

He’s said a “surgical approach” should be employed, rather than a temporary school-wide closure that quarantines healthy students who may have been exposed.

This week, both Fletcher High School and Douglas Anderson School of the Arts moved all students to virtual learning because of the Duval school district’s 20% threshold. That plan says that if one-in-five people on campus were exposed to a reported positive coronavirus case, then the campus should close.

Putting aside the pros and cons of virtual learning versus in-person instruction — does temporarily closing a school help to slow an outbreak?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nation’s health protection agency, “in most instances, a single case of COVID-19 in a school would not warrant closing the entire school. Community spread and how much contact the person with COVID-19 had with others, as well as when such contact took place, need to be considered.”

“If the spread of sars-cov-2 within a school is higher than in the community, or if the school is the source of an outbreak, administrators should work with local health officials to determine if temporarily closing the school building is necessary,” according to the CDC.

The CDC confirms that closing a school is a viable strategy under certain circumstances and school administrators at Douglas Anderson and Fletcher High School determined those circumstances applied.

However, the district blamed those outbreaks on off-campus activities, which, if true, would suggest that those safety protocols on-campus created a safer environment than distance learning.

For the governor’s claim that a school closure doesn’t help slow the spread of COVID-19, the trust index says “Be Careful” because there’s no real evidence to back up that claim and closing a school is a strategy recommended by the CDC in some cases.