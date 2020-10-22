Bold Bean offering free coffee for voters on Nov. 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farah & Farah has partnered with Bold Bean for Vote Boldly, a campaign created to increase and encourage voter engagement in Jacksonville and key regions throughout Florida.

On Nov. 3, Bold Bean is handing out free cups of coffee -- paid for by Farah & Farah -- at all Bold Bean locations.

All customers have to do is show their “I Voted” sticker or proof that they voted by mail (a photo or verbal commitment is sufficient) to receive a free cup of their choice.

Farah & Farah will pay for $3,000 worth of coffee for the community on Election Day.

“It’s vital that everyone votes this year so your support would be amazing!” Eddie Farah, founder and managing partner at Farah & Farah, said.