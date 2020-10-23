Trust Index: Did Biden take more money from Wall Street than Trump did?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, The News4Jax Trust Index Team is fact-checking three more claims that were made Thursday night.

At one point during the debate, Trump claimed Biden takes a lot of money from Wall Street and that Trump doesn’t take any.

“You’re the one that takes all the money from Wall Street. I don’t take it. You have raised a lot of money, tremendous amounts of money,” Trump said. “You shouldn’t be bringing up Wall Street. Because you’re the one that takes the money from Wall Street, not me.”

Here’s the breakdown according to the Center for Responsive Politics which aggregates data from the Federal Election Commission.

According to the data, Biden has received nearly $44 million more from the securities and investment industry, but Trump has also received nearly $14 million.

Biden: $8,047,788 from campaign committees, $49,701,880 from outside groups, $57,749,668 total

Trump: $2,269,521 campaign committees, $11,516,790 from outside groups, $13,786,311 total

TRUE: Biden’s campaign has received more money from the securities and investment industry.

NOT TRUE: Trump’s claim that he hasn’t taken any money from the securities and investment industry.

After reviewing this topic, we've found some issues - Be Careful.

Trump also claimed that Biden got $3.5 million from Russia.

“Joe got $3.5 million from Russia and it came through [Russian President Vladimir] Putin because he was very friendly with the former mayor of Moscow," Trump said. "And it was the mayor of Moscow’s wife. And you got $3.5 million. Your family got $3.5 million. And, you know, someday you’re going to have to explain why you got 3.5 million.”

Trump was referring to this report from the leaders of a Republican-controlled Senate committee.

NOT TRUE: The report produced by the partisan committee doesn’t provide evidence that Biden personally profited from this alleged transaction and is ambiguous as to whether Hunter Biden profited.

After review, we've found this information is Not True.

Biden also blamed a Republican Congress for President Barak Obama’s “failure” on prison reform.

“You put tens of thousands of mostly Black young men in prison. Now you’re saying you’re going to get-- you’re going to undo that. Why didn’t you get it done? You had eight years with Obama? You know why, Joe, because you’re all talk and no action.”

“We had a Republican Congress. That’s the answer,” Biden responded.

BE CAREFUL: The 111th Congress (Obama’s first two years) had both houses controlled by the democratic party.