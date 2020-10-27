Krispy Kreme is giving a free donut to everyone on election day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Krispy Kreme wants to know: Did you vote? If so, you’re in for a sweet treat!

The doughnut chain announced on Tuesday that it will give visitors the iconic “I Voted” sticker, as well as a free doughnut, in honor of Election Day on November 3.

There is no proof of voting required to participate.

“If you’re out and about on Election Day, we want to thank you by giving you a free Original Glazed doughnut,” Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said. “And if you didn’t get your ‘I Voted’ sticker because you voted before election day, we’ve got you covered there too.”

Need some free coffee to go alongside that free doughnut? You’re in luck! Bold Bean is handing out free cups of coffee -- paid for by Farah & Farah -- at all Bold Bean locations.

RELATED: Bold Bean offering free coffee for voters on Nov. 3