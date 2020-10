JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Show your “I VOTED” sticker to get a free sweet treat on Election Day!

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, everyone who visits a 4 Rivers Smokehouse (all locations) wearing their “I VOTED” sticker will receive a complimentary Patriotic-themed Cookie.

For more information, click here.

RELATED STORIES:

Krispy Kreme is giving a free donut to everyone on election day

Free Haunted Car Wash coming to Jacksonville during 2-day event

Bold Bean offering free coffee for voters on Nov. 3