Man charged in shooting at Jacksonville Amazon center pleads not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Daisean Biffle, the man charged in the shooting death of his girlfriend at the Jacksonville Amazon center, entered a plea of not guilty Thursday to a charge of second-degree murder, according to court documents.

Friends and family identified the victim of the shooting as Ebony Nicholas, 22. A former classmate, who asked not to be identified, told News4Jax that Nicholas and Biffle worked at the warehouse and that they had been dating since high school.

According to Biffle’s arrest warrant, the couple had two children, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office determined there was a domestic violence incident reported at their home on the morning of the shooting.

Biffle’s next court date was scheduled for Nov. 17. Duval County jail records show he was given a $750,000 bond.

In June, a 20-year-old man who was standing in line to apply for a job at the warehouse was shot and killed. In that incident, two other people suffered minor injuries when two suspects opened fire, Jacksonville police said.