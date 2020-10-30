Brother identifies man police say was shot, killed by 14-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in a shooting back in July on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Police say Jivonni Sturgis was in a fight, pulled out a gun, and shot and killed a 29-year-old man. Family confirms the 29-year-old was Kouvaris Rivers.

News4Jax spoke with Trevorris Horne, Rivers' brother, who said he was a good person and always willing to help.

“My brother was a very good guy, and it’s unfortunate,” Horne said.

Horne said Rivers was a happy and strong young man.

Jacksonville police said Sturgis shot Rivers multiple times on the night of July 24. Rivers died at the hospital the next day.

AJ Jordan with the Jacksonville crime-fighting group MAD DADS says early intervention is important.

“We have to get him the help that he needs. The other family needs counseling. It’s just a lot of things that need to take place in with this case,” Jordan said.

News4Jax records show since 2019, five people under the age of 18 have been charged with murder in Jacksonville, the youngest age being two 14 year olds, including Sturgis.

“I know there’s a lot of gang stuff going on, and there’s a lot of whatever you see on TV and all of that, but these are real lives being taken away every single day in this city," said Horne. “It’s all because of these young kids [that are] brainwashed.”

The victim’s brother also wanted to make clear -- initially News4Jax was told this shooting happened during a gun battle. But on Friday, JSO said that’s not the case and that the teenager was the only person who fired shots.