President Trump meets with rap star Lil Wayne in Florida

DORAL, Fla. – President Donald Trump met Thursday with rap star Lil Wayne at his resort in Doral, Florida.

The artist posted a tweet praising the president for his efforts at “criminal justice reform” and other efforts to bolster the African American community.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says White House officials have been speaking to Lil Wayne’s team for some time, and it culminated with Thursday’s meeting when the president campaigned in Florida.

She said, “I think you’re seeing a lot of supporters come off the sidelines and want to joint president in a second term.”

While Joe Biden is expected to win the vast majority of Black voters in next week’s election, Trump has courted them and hopes to shave into Democrats' historic advantage in the community.

The meeting with Lil Wayne comes after the White House publicized Trump holding sit-downs with other prominent black artists 50 Cent and Ice Cube.