Video taken as shots rang out at Hilltop Village Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax has obtained video that was taken as shots rang out at the Hilltop Village Apartments on Oct. 14.

Two men were injured in the shooting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police have arrested Roosevelt Gant Byrd, 22, who’s charged with attempted murder.

Because the Sheriff’s Office has not identified the man in the video, News4Jax has chosen to blur that person’s face.

The video shows shots being fired in broad daylight. The camera drops and people nearby are heard screaming.

The man holding a gun continues to run while firing bullets.

Edna McKay lives in the neighborhood and said she saw the video that was posted on the TELL Chelle Facebook page. News4Jax received permission from a page administrator to use the video.

“They need to do something about these apartments because it’s really really bad," McKay said. "They can’t keep security out here.”

Police swarmed the apartment complex after the shooting. At least 20 units were spotted at the scene.

According to Lt. John Gay, with the Sheriff’s Office, one of the two men who were found shot had life-threatening injuries. The other man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The motive for the shooting is unknown. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida.

According to JSO’s crime mapping tool, 14 crimes have been reported within a half mile radius of the apartment complex in the past month. Four of those were burglaries at the apartment complex. Batteries and thefts were also reported in the area.