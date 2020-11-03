South Florida could be key to candidate’s success in presidential election

Florida is a key swing state, and while every county is important, winning South Florida is huge for a candidate’s success.

That’s why President Donald Trump, Joe Biden and their allies have had a large presence in the Miami area, a spot that could be key to taking the Sunshine State and the election.

South Florida is an area that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. There have been many demonstrations for social justice.

“It’s been a hell of a year. Being from New York, cause I’ve seen the tremendous effects,” said Gianni Perez, who was not planning to vote on Election Day. “A lot of people got hurt by this, so whoever does get chosen, I hope we can come back from this.”

Former President Barack Obama visited Monday to push for voters to support Biden. He hosted a drive-in rally, saying his former vice president can help a hurting America.

Sunday night in Opa Locka, people waited for hours to see President Donald Trump -- a late night event that attracted thousands of supporters.

In South Florida – the area with the Sunshine State’s largest population – the focus is on Latin and minority votes, which on Monday appeared to be split.

“It’s mixed,” said Kaileen Torres, a voter. “A lot of Latin people are going for Trump. And a lot are going for Biden.”

Police departments and sheriff’s offices across the state are prepared for possible unrest.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is stationing deputies outside each polling station. Nassau County will be doing that as well. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will have a joint operation center with several agencies. St. Johns and Clay County will patrol near the voting locations and keep an eye out for any problems.

Many people here in South Florida are concerned about demonstrations or riots because of the results of the election. Some businesses are planning to close for the next few days to stay safe.