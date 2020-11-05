Fernandina Beach extends mask mandate through Dec. 6

The Fernandina Beach City Commission on Wednesday voted to extend its mask mandate through Dec. 6.

That means everyone over the age of 6 must continue wearing a face mask or face covering while in public indoor spaces, including employees and customers at businesses within city limits.

There are, however, exceptions for certain cases such as people dining at a restaurant or a patient visiting the dentist. The order does not apply to first responders and other public safety personnel.

In September, the Nassau County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to halt its own countywide mask mandate, except within county buildings.