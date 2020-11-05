Jacksonville City Council holds special meeting on Lot J project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More details are expected to become public Thursday about Jacksonville’s proposed $218 million investment into a new entertainment complex at Lot J near TIAA Bank Field.

The City Council is holding a special meeting on the Lot J development, which will include remarks from Council President Tommy Hazouri, Mayor Lenny Curry, the Jaguars investment team and the developer, the Cordish Companies. The council will have an opportunity to ask questions about the development.

Lot J is a proposed 50-50 partnership between the city and the Jaguars. In all, it could cost $445 million. Plans include restaurants, bars, entertainment, retail shopping and housing.

Thursday’s meeting is the first time the council will be able to discuss the city’s obligation to the development in detail. That includes a $65 million interest-free loan to the Cordish Companies. It’s not anticipated that council members will sign off on that plan at the special meeting.