Social EqualiTees: Man starts T-shirt business to spread positive message

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man has come up with a creative way to get people to stop and think about social equality.

He’s putting quotes like “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men” by Frederick Douglas and other famous figures throughout history, on shirts to spread messages of equality.

He calls them “Social EqualiTees” and hopes to get others to spread positive messages, without saying a word.

“All of these quotes are over 100 years old. They stood the test of time because they rang true,” said Lou Valliere, Social Equalities Founder.

He sells t-shirts that are making people stop to think and read about social equality.

“Just trying to get people to aware because when you see this, I can say this all day to people but it’s not going to have an impact necessarily but if I’m wearing it, they’re going to read it. It’s big enough to stand out, they’re going to say what are you wearing? It’s going to have a positive impact or no impact, it’s up to the individual,” said Valliere.

The shirts feature quotes, in the shape of a stop sign.

Valliere says he used to put motivational quotes on calendars and send them to his grandchildren but found shirts can provide the same kind of encouragement with more visibility.

He says raising awareness on this issue, is a top priority especially for the times we’re navigating through.

“We’ve had social strife forever. There’s always been tribalism. Me vs. them or us vs. them types of situations. And I think we have to realize we are one people. We’re one people on this world, the greatest asset any country has are its people,” said Valliere, “As long as you have strife and division, the people aren’t going to make as much progress. If we’re all pulling together it’s a lot easier. You know many hands make the work liter.”

He hopes, even though the idea is simple, the messages will spark a lasting change. Valliere sells the shirts on his website, GuideALife.com

He has versions specifically for children and babies and also has a motivational education pamphlet ready to download on his website as well.