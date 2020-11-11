Jacksonville Urban League dedicating wall mural honoring Black servicemen and women.

Union and Broad Streets in the heart of downtown Jacksonville are now home to visual history. From the Revolutionary War to the Tuskegee Airmen, side-by-side paintings depicting the military branches and notable moments in history make up a generational wall at 531 West Union Street.

Each image pays tribute to the Black men and women who wore the uniform and defended our nation. The heading at the top reads: “Wall of Honor, Service, and Patriotism.”

While the wall was installed in late October, its official dedication is Veteran’s Day. The artist, Laurence “Blinky” Walden, served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.

“I think it’s very significant that it’s going to be dedicated on Veteran’s Day because it deals with veterans,” Walden said.

One painting honors the Harlem Hellfighters during World War I. Another shows the service by Black women. Another pays tribute to World War II, with Doris “Dorie” Miller at the forefront. Miller was the first Black American to be awarded the Navy Cross for his heroic actions during the attack at Pearl Harbor. Walden says each image depicts not only sacrifice but a journey and purpose.

“Going to other parts of the world fighting for the freedoms that they had to struggle here in their own country,” Walden said. “So, we’re dedicating this wall, and putting this wall up because every war that this country has had, African-American men and women have served.”

Dr. Richard Danford, Jr. is the president of the Jacksonville Urban League. He approached Walden with the idea of creating the mural. Dr. Danford says in these turbulent times, he hopes the wall will make a lasting impression on young people.

“It’s very important for young, especially Black boys, but Black girls as well to see positive images during their development,” Dr. Danford said. “Now with social media, there’s a tendency for us to be represented in a very negative way.”

For Walden, this is also a chance to educate people about servicemen, and women like him went through.

“I think that would help end some of the racism problems that we have in this country,” Walden said. “Because you just don’t know!"

Walden said from its original design to the installation last month, this process took about four months. The images are painted on multiple PVC boards measuring 4 feet by 8 feet.

Walden hopes to inspire more servicemen and women for years to come.