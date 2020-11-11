Pricey pug puppy snatched from pet store, owners says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pug puppy was stolen over the weekend from a Jacksonville pet store, according to the shop’s owners.

It’s the second time in about two months that a puppy has been taken from Puppies Galore and More.

“It’s not like somebody is taking an animal from us or puppy. It’s like they’re taking our kids,” said Marsha Kello, owner of Puppies Galore and More.

Kello said a man took an 11-week-old female fawn pug, worth $3,000, from the store on Saturday.

“A gentleman came in and asked about the puppy several times. We let him hold the puppy several times. He said he needed to go out and get his money to purchase the puppy,” Kello recalled.

Kello said the man came back in the store and asked to hold the puppy one more time. The pet store owner said he then acted like he was going to pay but bolted out of the store. Kello said the man, who was seen on surveillance and in photos from witnesses, took off in a green Jeep Renegade.

In September, a mini Aussiepoo puppy was snatched from the store. That puppy was returned the day after News4Jax aired the story.

“Unfortunately, most of the time, we’re told they end up selling the puppies or they trade them for something,” Kello said.

To prevent more puppies from disappearing, the owner said that they will start checking people in and out of the store.

The store is offering a $300 reward for the pug puppy. Anyone with information is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.