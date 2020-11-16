Civic Council gives qualified thumbs up to Lot J development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A plan calling for the taxpayers to kick in $233 million to support an entertainment complex proposed by Jaguars owner Shad Khan in Lot J of TIAA Bank Field has received some pushback from the public, but a group of influential businessmen said it will support the plan if certain conditions are met.

In a letter sent Monday to Mayor Lenny Curry and each Jacksonville City Council member, the Civic Council outlined the conditions it believes need to be satisfied before morning forward:

Time: The council auditor and the public must have adequate time to vet the plan.

Transparency: All the documents and cost breakdown should be made available to the public.

Accountability and contract protection: Make sure the city would be protected if the Jaguars or Khan pulls out of the city.

Financial terms: The return on investment must be reasonable for the taxpayers

“This is a hard one,” Civic Council’s Jeanne Miller said. “It’s very complex, so we want to make sure there’s enough time so the public understands of course and the City Council understands.”

The council auditor has already said the city would only make 44 cents for every dollar spent on the project. That is a much lower number than the profit stated by the mayor’s office.

In the shadow of the stadium. Jesse Matos' family owns The JAX Touchdown Grill. And while it’s been a rough year for businesses, Matos believes development at Lot J could do nothing but good.

“Anything that can come to the community to help with small businesses and, you know, more events for the community,” Matos said.

Critics of the plan are quick to say this is not how the city should be spending taxpayer money.

“Why give a billionaire $200 million to build a playground for the rich and not support jobs for the underserved?” said Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition. “The power structure of the city has blinders on and turns deaf ears to the little people. All we are suggesting is, whatever you decide to do, stop leaving us out.”

City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal at 5 p.m. Thursday