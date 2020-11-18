61ºF

Jacksonville Fire Rescue sent to extinguish ship fire at Blount Island

News4Jax staff

Photo: Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A large number of fire engines were spotted outside Blount Island on Tuesday night after the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was dispatched to extinguish a shipboard fire.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., JFRD tweeted: “Command has called this situation under control.... our crews are going home.” No injuries were reported.

If the ship looks familiar, you might recall in June when a similar looking cargo ship caught fire at Blount Island. A total of eight firefighters were injured when an explosion occurred on that ship while they were battling the fire.

In August, that ship was moved out of the terminal.

