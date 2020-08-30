Cargo ship moved from Blount Island after June fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A cargo ship that was the scene of a fire in June was moved Sunday from Blount Island.

A viewer sent News4Jax footage of the cargo ship being moved on Sunday morning.

U.S. Coast Guard Station Mayport escorted the vessel as it made its way out to the ocean.

Today, @USCG Station Mayport escorted the motor vessel #HOEGHXIAMEN as it made its way out to sea via dead ship tow. It was 87 days ago today the motor vessel caught fire near Blount island. #USCG #D7 #Ready #Responsive pic.twitter.com/B0JacPgw30 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 30, 2020

Eight firefighters were injured June 4 while they battling the fire aboard the cargo ship at Blount Island.

The eight members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were among dozens trying to find the fire inside the Norwegian ship loaded with used vehicles when an explosion occurred. The firefighters escaped the ship with their lives, but with burns to their heads and hands.

A ninth firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion.